The Countdown Begins, The Hammer Is About To Fall

New McCabe emails shows FBI shared info with CNN, the hammer is about
to fall. Maduro expels US diplomats. Foreign journalist arrive in NK to
witness the destruction of the nuclear facilities. Deep state sends
Trump and the patriots a message at Trumps golf course. Q drops more
bread crumbs and lays out the plan, the countdown has begun, the hammer
is being swung at the deep state.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment