The Countdown Begins, The Hammer Is About To Fall

  New McCabe emails shows FBI shared info with CNN, the hammer is about to fall. Maduro expels US diplomats. Foreign journalist arrive in NK to witness the destruction of the nuclear facilities. Deep state sends Trump and the patriots a message at Trumps golf course. Q drops more bread crumbs and lays out the plan, the countdown has begun, the hammer is being swung at the deep state.









