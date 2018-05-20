SECREΤS THAT YOU WERE ΝEVER ΜEΑNT TO KNOW ΑBOUT THESE LΑST DΑYS (HAPPENING NOW REVEALED)
Oh My children how I long for you to know Me; Oh My children, My precious little ones, My light have I placed inside you. With this light, I reveal Myself to you. You only need believe, and leave the rest to Me. Come My children, hear My words. I Am the morning, As I Am the awakening. I Am without measure, As I Am immeasurable. I Am the unseen, as I Am the seer. I Am the unknown, as I Am all knowing. I Am the foundation, as all things are built with My Hand. I Am everlasting to everlasting. I Am safety, I Am your Sanctuary, I Am The Lord Thy God. Aside from Me there is no other. I Am the still small voice whispering to your heart. I Am the sweet savor filling your nostrils. I Am the wind blowing upon your face. I Am the pounding in your heart. I Am the breath filling your lungs. I Am the Thunderstorm raging in your eyes. I Am He who gives you every good thing. I Am He who has given you the desires of your heart. I Am the rain falling upon dry ground. I Am He who raises up. I Am He who break it down. I Am He, calling you to the refuge of My Sanctuary. I Am He who sends a Fiery chariot, catching you away in the whirlwind, the whirlwind of My Eternal Love. I Am the Ever Burning Flame lighting your way. I Am salvation, thy redeemer. I Am Righteousness. I Am Holy. I Am Everlasting Glory. I Am the never ending story. I Am Alef I Am Tav I Am the Alpha and the Omega I Am I brought you forth from the light, in you I delighteth in. I know everything about you. I Am He who stitched you together in your mothers womb. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. I give you purpose and meaning, as you fulfill My purpose and meaning. The flower blooms for My pleasure. The tree groweth by the nurturing of My Hand. I count the hairs upon your head daily, your name have I engraved upon My own hand. My children, I have sent to you My Son that through Him you might know Me. He represents all My love for you. My written Word became flesh. I stepped down from My House, to teach you of My Great Love for you. Everything in My life represents every aspect of what you My children would endure in this life, in every profound way. My life reaches out to the lost sheep of My flock. I call out to you my children " Come Hither unto Me ". Thy path have I made straight. I know you will stumble, I know you will fall, but I Am here with you always, never leaving you alone. I Am the Hand reaching out from the Light. The Holy Gift of Grace, the life laid down that you might live. Oh My children, I placed you in My garden, I walked and talked with you daily. And you knew Me. A thief came in the night and stole you away from Me, and your bright nature was lost. So I wrapped you in the garment of flesh, you passed through the vail of forgetfulness. You were put into the great torment of the winepress. My children, this is done out of My Great Lovingkindness. All are appointed once to die and all My children they did cry, but through My Son the Work is Done. Do not be fearful My little ones, for you are in the palms of My Hands, My Will is fulfilled in you. My Father who art in Heaven, Thy Righteous Son is Thy Faithfulness, for He is Thy Righteous Right Arm, plunging into the depths of the darkness, the saving hand of Grace and Mercy. It is You Blessed Father who saves, it is You Merciful Father who wrapped Yourself in the flesh and none could see. Thy Lovingkindness fulfilleth all things. My Father is Holy, He covers me on every side. There is none who can touch me. For I am His. My Father Poureth out wisdom upon the meek, the humble, the broken hearted. Thy faithfulness is upon Your beloved, for Thou restoreth the broken-hearted. In Thee Oh Father we trust, in Thee Oh Father we love, in Thee Oh Father, flowing rivers of Living Water. Thy blessings raineth down upon me in Thy secret places Oh Father, and none will see as it is for me and Thee Oh Gracious, ever loving Father. To each are You revealed in Your own ways, crafting each one to Your purpose, forming my inward parts. As a song, Thee unto me and me unto Thee, Oh sweet melody. Lean not upon thine own understanding, for My ways are above your ways sayeth The Lord. Trust in Me, for you have passed through the vail of forgetfulness to fulfill My purpose. I alone know the beginning and the end. You My children have upon you my Seal, with seeking My Face, you will come to remembrance, for you are set apart, not one will be plucked from My Hand. You shall speak My Words, and My Word shall flow from your mouth. Do not become weary, for I Am with you always. Leaving His Holy Mountain, laying down His Great Power, passing through the vail of forgetfulness, putting on the garment of flesh, to become meek, lowly, that He would break the curse of sin and death through His promise proclaimed from the beginning. IT IS FINISHED He proclaimed and giving up the ghost, He raising up after three days, by His Power, ascending to the right hand of the Father, He sent to us the HolySpirit, for now the way has been paved. Hallelujah, Hallelujah, praise be to our King, Mighty is He, long suffering, all forgiving. Men tracked Him down not knowing they were answering His call. Taking Him captive to silence His cause in turn rang out His voice for generations to come. Men hung their King on a tree unaware that in this they opened the gates for His Glory to come in. Believing they pinned Him into a corner did not understand they were bringing the world to His feet. In all of this men unknowingly fulfilled every word of the scriptures spoken through the Most High God. All of us are a part of this fallen world, it is full of evil and darkness. All things that are good in this place only comes from above, the Mercies of God. The Most Holy God holds no one from His Mercies. Through Jesus making Himself a sacrifice brought the Mercies of God to all His children who had fallen away unto death. The Spirit of the Living God dwells within you. An amber, a Spark ready to be fanned into an ever burning flame. Come to The Lord Jesus Christ, for in Him is life. He is the way, The Way. The Door. Praise be to His Name for ever and ever...
