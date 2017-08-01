Privacy Is an Illusion: Watch Before Taking a DNA Test
Don't think that DNA cannot be used to frame people for crimes (like a cigarette butt end with your saliva found at a crime scene) and don't think that jury members will believe you don't smoke. The DNA in itself proves nothing, but it could be used to 'solve' crimes faster than you can say stitch up.
