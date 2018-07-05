Prepare Yourself, Deep State Narrative Falling Apart
Mueller's entire case is falling apart, Judges are asking from proof and this is the kiss of death since the the entire case is built on an illusion and propaganda. Documents show Comey removed classified docs and he is using the excuse that he didn't know that this was wrong. Trump calls out Kerry, congress says Kerry violated the Logan Act. The deep state is reacting the only way they know how, calling for war saying they will destroy Assad. Macron says if the Iran deal is canceled this will lead to war. Israel reports that they will destroy Assad. North Korea propaganda, which is really the deep state pushes the agenda that Trump might ruin the peace talks. The deep state might pull something before or during the peace talks.
