Official Unemployment is at 3.9%? Economist Robert Pollin Says it is More Like 12%

Unemployment is low and standard economic theory says that when unemployment drops, wages should rise. However, the latest Department of Labor report shows that even though unemployment has reached historic lows at 3.9%, wages are not rising. Why? We explore the reasons with Prof. Robert Pollin
