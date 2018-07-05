North Korea’s Latest Deception?
An image that will go down in history: for the first time, since fighting ended in 1953, a North Korean leader, in this case, Kim Jong-un, a ruthless dictator who controls North Korea with an iron hand, has set foot in South Korea to declare his supposed intention of peace and denuclearization. Because, after threatening to turn the United States into a sea of flames and taking over an entire nuclear arsenal, now Pyongyang’s speech seems to have taken a 180-degree turn. Now, is this the moment of peace? What can we really expect? Is North Korea willing to give up its nuclear bomb? Or was the inter-Korean summit just a marketing exercise? Dear viewers, these are some of the questions we’ll try to answer in this video.
Posted by Bob Chapman
