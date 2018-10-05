No Time Left, Time To Move Away From The Dollar
As interest rise the emerging markets are being demolished. The bonds that Argentina issued are worthless and they are looking to get a bailout from the IMF. Hedge fund investors are now shorting the market, plus they are saying many corporations are going down with the ship. Putin pushes the agenda to move away from the dollar, time is closing in on the economy completely breaking down and it seems Russia and China are ready to breakaway and be independent.
Posted by Bob Chapman
