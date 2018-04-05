Media Lies About DeepState Spies
Some on both the left & right see 200 years of Marx and 100+ million deaths in the 20th century may only be the warm up for what’s coming if the central banks & globalists who bankrolled Lenin can make Chinese President Xi the leader of the a new world order. China has already become the test bed for hi tech control & surveillance. Then, new questions arise about the Las Vegas shooting as body cam footage is released. And, the bigger picture—beyond the he said / she said partisan scandals—is the abuse of power by the police state in partnership with legacy media. Roger Stone shares his perspective as a target.
Posted by Bob Chapman
