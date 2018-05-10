Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

IG's Report To Be Reviewed, The Plan Moves Forward





 Trump wants Sessions to look into the Russian collusion and recuse himself. The IG report is coming out very soon, be prepared for some type of an event. George Soros is pushing open borders to blend Europe. There is now a new commander handling the Afghanistan crisis. Iran asks OPEC for help. War is being pushed in the southern part of Syria. Russia is calling for all foreign troops to leave Syria under the de-escalation agreement









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)