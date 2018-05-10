IG's Report To Be Reviewed, The Plan Moves Forward
Trump wants Sessions to look into the Russian collusion and recuse
himself. The IG report is coming out very soon, be prepared for some
type of an event. George Soros is pushing open borders to blend Europe.
There is now a new commander handling the Afghanistan crisis. Iran asks
OPEC for help. War is being pushed in the southern part of Syria. Russia
is calling for all foreign troops to leave Syria under the
de-escalation agreement
