How I Learned To Stop Worrying About The State and Love Myself - Libertopia
Jeff delivers his talk at Libertopia conference, topics include: people
brainwashed beyond conversation in the US, complacency, where is the
anti-war left? no need to fight the state, getting the change that you
want, when you change yourself the world changes, learning to love
yourself, being gentle, the opposite of fear is love, fasting and self
knowledge, accepting criticism graciously, becoming an EOS block
producer.
