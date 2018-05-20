Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How I Learned To Stop Worrying About The State and Love Myself - Libertopia





Jeff delivers his talk at Libertopia conference, topics include: people brainwashed beyond conversation in the US, complacency, where is the anti-war left? no need to fight the state, getting the change that you want, when you change yourself the world changes, learning to love yourself, being gentle, the opposite of fear is love, fasting and self knowledge, accepting criticism graciously, becoming an EOS block producer.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)