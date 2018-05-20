Get Ready A New Currency Is Coming
People of other countries are using cryptocurrency to get their funds out of the country. Iranian people are doing this right now, people of Argentina and Venezuela have done this. Steve Wozniak says that cryptocurrency (blockchain) will achieve its full potential in 10 years. The dollar is dying and a new currency is being ushered in. Jobless claims hit an all time low, last time we saw this happen we entered a recession. The Philly Fed just surged, the last time this happened we entered a recession in 8 months.
Posted by Bob Chapman
