George Soros Just Got The Boot! His Evil Liberal Empire Against Trump Just Came Crashing Down!
The extreme far-left globalist that is the Hungarian born George Soros is now being forced to move his offices from Hungary to Germany due to its inability to protect its staff. According to a press release issued by the company today because of this the “Open Society Foundations” will be moving their entire staff and international operations from Budapest to Berlin, Germany. According to the president of the Open Society Foundations, Patrick Gaspard, because of the way the Hungarian government “denigrates and misrepresents” in order to forward their repression of a civil society for the sake of political gain this move is necessary. This all stemmed from the recently re-elected Viktor Orban who won a strong mandate by campaigning on the issue of immigration, stopping Muslim Refugees from entering the nation and a “Stop Soros” package. Orban launched a nationwide television and billboard advertising campaign in July where he rightly accuses Soros of devising Europe’s refugee crisis. But of course, the globalist friends of Orban’s efforts to condemn the 87-year-old investor said posters were not dissimilar to the anti-Semitic imagery of the 1930s, which portrayed Jews as political manipulators. And Soros should know since it’s rumored he worked with the Nazis’ against the Jews during the Holocaust. Open Society Foundations has complained that they have been targeted by secret wiretapping efforts by the government, not unlike the efforts used against Candidate Donald Trump by the Soros bought and paid for Obama Administration. Isn’t it great to see a nation like Hungary doing the right thing? As a Jew myself I can tell you Soros is no friend of the Jewish people. And for a man like him to call out Orban’s tactics as being anti-Semitic is an insult to the 6 million Jews who lost their lives in Nazi Germany. Here is more on Soros via The Daily Wire: “1. Soros is a convicted felon. Soros was convicted of insider trading in France in 2002, a court determining that he had “acted with the knowledge that the bank might be a takeover target,” according to Bloomberg. The court ordered Soros to pay 2.2 million euros, or $2.9 million, in restitution. 2. Soros comes from an anti-Semitic Jewish family and was a Nazi collaborator. “My mother was quite anti-Semitic, and ashamed of being Jewish,” Soros said in an interview with The New Yorker. “Given the culture in which one lived, being Jewish was a clear-cut stigma, disadvantage, a handicap-and, therefore, there was always the desire to transcend it, to escape it.” Soros later said in the interview that he did not feel any remorse “about confiscating property from Jews as a teenager.” “I don’t deny the Jews their right to a national existence–but I don’t want to be part of it,” Soros said. Soros is a rabid anti-Israel advocate, and has compared Israel to the Nazis. 3. Soros basically funds the leftist mainstream media. The Media Research Center chronicled back in 2011 how Soros has ties to over 30 news outlets in the mainstream media. For instance, at the time of the MRC report, the Soros-funded Pro-Publica’s Journalism Advisory Board featured the following journalists: Jill Abramson – New executive editor of The New York Times; Kerry Smith – The senior vice president for editorial quality of ABC News; Cynthia A. Tucker – The editor of the editorial page of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Abramson, who has since been fired from the Times, is now a columnist for The Guardian. Tucker is no longer the editor at the AJC, but is a syndicated columnist and commentator. The following members of the media have also been on the boards or advisory boards of Soros groups as well: Christiane Amanpour – Anchor of ABC’s Sunday morning political affairs program, ”This Week with Christiane Amanpour.” A reliable lefty, she has called tax cuts ”giveaways,” the Tea Party ”extreme,” and Obama ”very Reaganesque;” Matt Thompson – Editorial product manager at National Public Radio and an adjunct faculty member at the prominent Poynter Institute. Ben Sherwood – ABC News president and former ”Good Morning America” executive producer; Kathleen Hall Jamieson – Author and the Walter H. Annenberg Dean of the Annenberg School for Communication of the University of Pennsylvania; Michele Norris – Host of NPR’s newsmagazine ”All Things Considered,” public radio’s longest-running national program. Phil Bronstein, director of content development and editor-at-large for Hearst Newspapers; David Boardman, The Seattle Times; Len Downie, former Executive Editor of the Washington Post, now VP;
