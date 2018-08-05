Connecting The Dots, The Plan Of Plans Is Now In Motion
North Korean Kim Jong Un met with Xi Jing Ping for the 2nd time to discuss the peace deal. Lebanon elections did not go the way the deep state wanted.Haftar continues to destroy the IS and he takes control of more of the country. Trump makes his move to go after the deep state, he is cancelling the Iranian deal, Israel says its preparing for war because it believes Iran is ready to attack. Syrian army destroys the IS base in Yarmouk. Q drops more intel, Q connects the dots and discusses the plan to take down the deep state. The deep state is now on the run more government employees are resigning, CEO's are resigning and Q says the investigation into the Iranian deal is moving forward to catch those who are using it for other purposes.
