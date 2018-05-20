China's Militarized KABUKI THEATRE
china has hypersonic missiles that can destroy all of our carrier battle fleets before they can get in range with their cruise missiles. You would be relying on very few sub launched missiles. If China waits long enough, we will be broke and full of immigrants who will vote for social programs over the military, plus we will have fewer people educated enough to man sophisticated weaponry. The US Army dropped the hand grenade training as too few recruits knew how to throw. We also have West Point graduates who wear Che Guevarra t-shirts under their uniforms and Academy officials who are afraid to discipline cadets due to political correctness. you don't really think the 4 naval collisions in the last 2 years have been due to our military getting better?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment