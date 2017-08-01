BREAKING: Trump Orders Sessions’ DOJ to Drop The Hammer on FBI After HISTORIC Dirty Tricks UNCOVERED
Cristina Laila for the Gateway Pundit reports, On Sunday evening, the
Justice Department asked Inspector General Horowitz to investigate
whether there was “impropriety or political motivation” into the FBI’s
infiltration of Trump’s campaign.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment