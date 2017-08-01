Breaking News! Trump Announces Plan For A New Deal Or No Deal At All
Trump: "they will be able to resume purifying plutonium in 2025, so I'm dropping the deal so they can just do it now" Reality is Iran is a peaceful secular nation like Syria, and moderate countries like this are a threat to the Governments interest? Why are we letting the government express it's interests? The first 3 words of the constitution is "We the People".
