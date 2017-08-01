Aliens Are Sabotaging Nuclear Weapons, Says Former US Air Force Lieutenant
Professor Jacobs is a professor at Bradley University where he instructs and advises radio/television majors. He holds a PhD in Dramatic art and graduated from University of California Santa Barbara. In the 1960’s he was in the Air Force. He was the officer in charge of optical instrumentation and his job was to film ballistic missile tests launched from Vandenberg Air Force base in California. In 1964, during a test of the first missile they filmed, they caught on film a UFO traveling right next to the missile. He says it looked like two saucers cupped together with a round ping-pong ball like surface on top. The film showed that from the ball a beam of light was directed at the missile. This happened four times, from four different angles, as the missile was about 60 miles up and traveling at 11,000 to 14,000 miles an hour. The missile tumbled out of space and the UFO left.
Bob Chapman
