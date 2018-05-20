ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 5/3/18: 5G WIFI Dangers, James O'Keefe Exposes Cover-up, Lionel
Date: Thursday May 03, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, May 3rd: Giuliani Truth Bombs - Rudy Giuliani, now a member of Trump’s legal team, said that no campaign finance violation occurred in the president’s payment to Stormy Daniels as Trump didn’t use campaign money. Also, Trump’s approval rating among black male voters has doubled since Kanye’s pro-Trump tweets. Today’s in-studio guest is the founder of the Global Healing Center Dr. Edward Group who will expose the globalist master plan for mind and population control. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment