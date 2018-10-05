ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 5/10/18: Laura Loomer, Godfrey Bloom, Roger Stone, Matt Bracken
Date: Thursday May 10, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, May 10th: ISIS Leaders Captured - President Trump stated the top five leaders of ISIS have been captured. Further details on the victory are to follow. Stateside, VP Pence tells Mueller it’s time to end his Russia probe. Joining today’s infowar is citizen-journalist Laura Loomer discussing her fight against the far-left. Also, libertarian author Godfrey Bloom explains the global banking system. Furthermore, SEAL graduate and novelist Matt Bracken speaks truth on the left's assault on the 2nd Amendment. Call and tune in now!
