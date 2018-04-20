Trump Warns Investors to Prepare for Pain

the fed keeps giving us fake news job numbers. They downgraded February job numbers and March`s numbers show there is trouble in the USA economy..no jobs,no spending, trade war with idiot Trump,USA has no friends. Gold is set to take off because the clown running the government can thinks he win a trade war...China won`t put up with his .... They own the USA ..SO MUCHFOR THOSE TAX CUTS/ BREAKS STIMULATING THE ECONOMY
