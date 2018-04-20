The Deep State Is On The Move, Countermoves In Place, Prevent At All Costs
The investigation into FISA, the pedophile ring and everything is moving very quickly now. The US and NK are having talks behind the scenes. NK has not fired a missile or detonated a nuclear weapon. A false flag has been staged in Syria, right after Trump announced Troops are coming out of Syria. The war is being pushed by the deep state. Q drops additional intel, war is being pushed, the deep state sends a message, countermoves are being planned and implemented.
Posted by Bob Chapman
