Rockstar Icons and mind control - Tim Rifat

amazing information on how to interpret what these satanic freaks are doing right in front of our eyes. Look at how many of those wh'res stick their tongues out in pictures, promoting the serpent (the jew's God according to Texe Marrs) and bafomet. The sickest part is how pedophilia sodomy, torture etc fits in with this $hit and these dupes want to be part of that darkness in exchange for wealth and power?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment