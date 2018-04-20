#QAnon Dreams: Massive Global Class Action Lawsuits Over Warrantless Spying Through Social Media
The Washington Examiner notes that a recent USA Today analysis found two of the congressional committees set to grill Zuckerberg this week have also received the most contributions from Facebook's PAC and employees. Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee have raked in $381,000 since 2007, while members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee have accepted $369,000. Forty-six of the House committee members have received money from donors at Facebook over the past decade. "Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., received $27,000, while Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the top-ranking Democrat, got $7,000," according to USA Today. Data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows 65 percent of donations from Facebook's PAC and employees have gone to Democrats since 2006. Twenty-eight members of Congress also own stock in Facebook, Roll Call reports, including three lawmakers on the committees Zuckerberg will appear before. On the House side, Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., has at least $81,000 invested in Facebook. Through her husband, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds at least half a million dollars in Facebook stock. Of course, it's perfectly logical that the committees set to question Zuckerberg are also the committees to which Facebook has targeted its campaign spending. That's how Washington works. Even so, mounting skepticism of Facebook means the company's generosity might not buy its CEO many softballs this week, though it will certainly still count for something.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment