Q AN0N: Latest New Posts - "Timetables shift. [NEXT WEEK]."
slowly slowly catchy monkey,patience is the key, trust the plan is the best advice Q gave us,You would have to be blind not to see how this is slowly unfolding.We have all the plays in our favour they dropped the ball long ago.God bless all the patriots and genius autists who work so hard for us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment