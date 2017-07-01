Peter Schiff Warns 'Deep State' Unafraid To Crash The Stock Market On Trump's Watch
The U.S economy is going to crash and burn. The deep state (those who operate the Federal Reserve) is not afraid to crash the economy on Trump’s watch. We’re near the next economic collapse and stock market crash, Trump’s gonna be the fall guy. This thing is all gonna collapse while he’s president. - Peter Schiff Warns.
Peter Schiff, who has for years been predicting an economic collapse and stock market crash worse than 2008, says that disaster is coming for this year 2017. The Economic Doomsday is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. “The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future,” Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, “It’s unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it.” Top economists predict that within the next 18-24 months, the imminent economic collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse and market crash for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis....
