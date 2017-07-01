Max Igan on The Power Hour with Dr Joanne Conaway

Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others. 1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion. 2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law 1. 3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
