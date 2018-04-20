Fiat Currency Has Led To The Collapse Of Almost Every Economy, The Dollar Is Next
Trump threatens to dump NAFTA again, the deal has gone no where and it is time to get rid of the globalist trade rules. NY Fed introduces a LIBOR replacement SOFR, basically exchanging one manipulated system for another.Iran is finalizing the paper work to enter the Eurasian Economic Union. Almost all fiat systems end up in failure. There has been a long history of the central bank fiat system and each one has failed with hyperinflation as the last signal
Posted by Bob Chapman
