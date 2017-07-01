Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

CIA Plans to Replace Spies with AI





 Human spies will soon be relics of the past, and the CIA knows it. Dawn Meyerriecks, the Agency’s deputy director for technology development, recently told an audience at an intelligence conference in Florida the CIA was adapting to a new landscape where its primary adversary is a machine, not a foreign agent.









