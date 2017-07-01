CIA Plans to Replace Spies with AI

Human spies will soon be relics of the past, and the CIA knows it. Dawn
Meyerriecks, the Agency’s deputy director for technology development,
recently told an audience at an intelligence conference in Florida the
CIA was adapting to a new landscape where its primary adversary is a
machine, not a foreign agent.
