Breaking News - Top Analyst Warns: ‘This Is Not Trump’s Deal That North & South Korea Make’
Top Analyst Warns: ‘This Is Not Trump’s Deal That North & South Korea Make’ Hailing a “new era of peace”, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, sealed their talks on Friday with a joint declaration, and a bear hug, reaffirming their commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. The historic summit also agreed to push for three or four-way talks involving the US and China to replace the Korean armistice with a peace treaty. In his first ever speech to the world, standing outside the Peace House on the demilitarised border zone, Kim Jong-un first thanked Mr Moon and the South Korean people for their warm welcome.
Posted by Bob Chapman
