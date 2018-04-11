April 11, 2018 Asteroids, Consciousness & ETs
Secretary of Defense under President Bill Clinton from 1997-2001, William S. Cohen was a member of the U.S. Senate and Congress for twenty-four years. In the first half, he discussed his research of asteroids In the latter half, author and futurist Stephan Schwartz talked about his speculation into the extraterrestrial presence, research on using consciousness to alter reality, and the results of a lengthy remote viewing experiment that looked at life in the year 2050.
Posted by Bob Chapman
