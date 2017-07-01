ANONYMOUS - DISTORTED REALITY - 2018

This video describes various examples of brainwashing techniques aimed at children by National Food Companies and Fast Food Chains. This video also touches on the Military Industrial Complex and America's endless perpetual Wars, fueled by Media Manipulation and Government Propaganda.
