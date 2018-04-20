Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 4/3/18: News, Matt Bracken, Jerome Corsi, Ted Nugent Interview
Date: Tuesday April 03, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, April 3rd: Caravan at the Gates - The organizer of an illegal alien invasion promises to continue northward to America. Trump says Congress must take action immediately to secure the border. The president will cut foreign aid to all countries involved. Joining today’s show is political commentator Dr. Jerome Corsi to discuss his inside knowledge of the Deep State’s tactics to thwart Trump and his new book. Also, SEAL graduate and novelist Matt Bracken speaks truth on the left's assault on the 2nd Amendment. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment