ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 4/26/18: Ben Garrison, Sabo, Viral Video Reports, Matt Bracken
Date: Thursday April 26, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, April 26th: Conservatism the New Punk Rock - Kanye West's public awakening and support of President Trump shakes the liberal establishment to its core, as more realize conservatism is the new counterculture. Also, French President Macron promotes globalism over nationalism during his visit to the US, 500 million Africans could invade Europe, and the world's largest mass child sacrifice. Prolific political cartoonist Ben Garrison joins the show in-studio today, along with conservative street artist Sabo, AKA @UnsavoryAgents, whose Twitter account was recently banned over his political opinions. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
