ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 4/12/18: STOP THE WAR!!!, Nigel Farage, Marc Faber, Anthony Cumia
Date: Thursday April 12, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, April 12th: Emergency 34-Hour Broadcast - Stop the next world war! Participating in this explosive 34-hour broadcast are experts from the Pentagon, Russia, Germany, and the UK. Most war-game scenarios show that an escalation in the Middle East will turn into a thermonuclear war within hours. Today we fight to stop that from happening. Click here for our full schedule. Do not miss out on this special broadcast. Call and tune in now!
