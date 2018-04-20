ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Sunday 4/29/18: News, WH Correspondents Dinner Trainwreck
Date: Sunday April 29, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, April 29th: WH Correspondents Dinner Trainwreck - President Trump skipped the WH Correspondents’ Dinner to speak directly to the American people at a Michigan rally on Saturday. But Michelle Wolf nonetheless skewered members of his administration - mostly women - and the backlash from the left and right is intense. Meanwhile, talks with North Korea are looking promising so far. Also, the migrant caravan has reached the border, with a few caught sneaking across. How will Trump handle the situation? We’ll break it all down for you on today’s important transmission, so tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment