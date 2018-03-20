What Does the Deep State Fear the Most
The deep state and shadow government are different from one another as groups go, although members of the shadow government can be part of the deep state. Not only does the deep state, like roaches, fear the light of day, so does the shadow government. But what the shadow government fears even more is death of the host these parasites feed of off. Jerusalem is to be the center of power for the NWO in the New Age. Why do you think Israel is moving its capital to Jerusalem, pushed by Trump. Like weevils they feed off America through its foreign aid program and its military industrial complex which is one of its profit centers. American wars are an additional profit center as are Wall Street, Madison Avenue and the Federal Reserve Bank($) a.k.a. "The Fed". 'The mother of all parasites' is the new Khazarian 'Homeland'. Homeland Security is all about 'IT'.So why was Hilliary's campaign thrown under the bus, the shadow government needed to keep the 'host' alive. Under Hilliary America would have done a 'dead bird' bounce. Biology 101: When an environment or system reaches the point of diminished carrying capacity, it will collapse, and all dependent upon it will collapse with it. Israel needs 'it's host alive to feed it and fight its wars for it, continuing to garner sympathy from the world by playing the 'victim card', you know, like the race baiter Jesse Jackson plays the race card. How do you think he got rich? It worked for Israel and it worked for Jesse. Where do you think he got his idea? Another reason for keeping America alive is that it's better to shed "goyim" blood than Israeli blood, in its defense.
