Trumps Policies Are Pushing The Fed To Break The System
The race to the collapse is on, the Fed is pushing interest rate hikes
and Trump is pushing tariffs, tax cuts to break the system. This battle
will continue for the next couple of months as both sides try to control
the narrative. This will effect the global economy in the end as the
entire system will be transitioned into a new system. The wildcard is
the deep state, what will their end game move be.
