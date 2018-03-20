Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trumps Policies Are Pushing The Fed To Break The System






 The race to the collapse is on, the Fed is pushing interest rate hikes and Trump is pushing tariffs, tax cuts to break the system. This battle will continue for the next couple of months as both sides try to control the narrative. This will effect the global economy in the end as the entire system will be transitioned into a new system. The wildcard is the deep state, what will their end game move be.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)