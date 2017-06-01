The World Has Never Witnessed Anything Like This Before...
I am seeing on videos huge cracks opening up all over the world, Africa, South America, Australia, etc. The earth is breaking up. It is like the movie 2012 but today. Something major is happening. I saw that over 40 percent of the kangaroos are dead and the scientists don't know what killed them. It wasn't a virus, not bacterial, not fungal, they didn't starve but they are dying and in Mongolia over 700,000 animals have died. The main street media is not reporting this. We are in deep doo-doo.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment