The Economy Has Never Recovered, It's An Illusion, Wake Up
Uk retailers getting hit hard, just like in the US. This is spreading to all countries. Credit card usage starts to slow, people are maxed out, we saw this right before the crash of 2008. Half the companies are losing money, how can we have a recovery. It's starting to look alot like 1987, credit is going to be a major problem. The US does not import 90% of its alluminum only about half, the other comes from recycle material. Bitcoin seller identified. Banks are bankrupt, the facts are in and it shows the economy is in big trouble and when the system collapses the banks are going down.
Posted by Bob Chapman
