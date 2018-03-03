The Crash Is Coming! Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse 2018 Stock Market CRASH!
The stock market is now the most overvalued it has been in history, save the period leading up to the 1929 market crash. Even factoring in the Trump tax cuts, stocks are roughly 80% overvalued. The only other times in our history when stock prices have been this high relative to earnings, a huge stock market crash and economic collapse has always followed. Several noted economists and distinguished investors are warning of a stock market crash and economic collapse . Jim Rogers, who founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros, went apocalyptic when he said, “A $68 trillion ‘Biblical’ economic collapse is poised to wipe out millions of Americans.” Mark Faber, Dr. Doom himself, recently told that “investors are on the Titanic” and stocks are about to “endure a gut-wrenching drop that would rival the greatest stock market crash history.” And the prophetic economist Andrew Smithers warns, “U.S. stocks are now about 80% overvalued.” Smithers backs up his prediction using a ratio which proves that the only time in history stocks were this risky was 1929 and 1999. And we all know that a horrible stock market crash and economic collapse happened next. Stocks fell by 89% and 50%, respectively. Even the Royal Bank of Scotland says the markets are flashing stress alerts akin to the 2008 crisis. They told their clients to “Sell Everything” because “in a crowded hall, the exit doors are small.” James Dale Davidson is the famed economist who correctly predicted the collapse of 1999 and 2007. Davidson now warns, “There are three key economic indicators screaming SELL. They don’t imply that a 50% economic collapse is looming – it’s already at our doorstep.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment