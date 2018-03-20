Social Security Will Be CUT 23%! Watch Me Break Down EXACTLY What’s Wrong Right Now!
The only cuts "We The People" will allow without insurrection is elimination of ALL Congressional & Judicial pensions and their elite medical coverage & reduction in Government Employee pensions who did not pay in but whose pensions are being paid by "We The People!" This has to stop. The common man has paid into SS as have our employers for decades. It's something that was mandatory so it's not an entitlement like Congress & Government employees. 1.6 trillion has been "borrowed" from the system and used elsewhere. Pay it back Congress or we come for YOUR entitlements !
