Robots! Prediction for the future!

Hashem Al-Ghaili builds robots! Recently he was quoted as saying "I cant wait for these awesome robots to start making their own decisions." Sound like a scary future to me...
Artificially intelligent robots will be the offspring of the human mind. Raise them well, teach them proper morality like we were taught two thousand years ago, and things should be fine.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment