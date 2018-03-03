Q Qanon 03/03/2018 posts Alice In Wonderland

The potential bill is meant to undercut democrats who are going to run on gun issues during the midterms. Republicans won't support the bill and many Dems won't either just because Trump proposed it. Making them look like NRA supporters and making Trump look like he's trying to take action on Gun control. It would have no chance of passing and Trump knows it.
