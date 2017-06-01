POMPEO RELEASING CLINTON EMAIL EVIDENCE TO INDICT FOR TRANSFERRING TOP SECRET INTEL
So..THIS is why HRC has fallen in India 4x now and is in a hospital there and supposedly cannot return to the States. What happened to the remains of all the destroyed blackberry's and other hardware that HRC had smashed with hammers? That is still EVIDENCE. What was actually found when Braddock Road in Northern Virginia was still under construction back in the 1980s? That is just ONE of MANY unanswered questions I and many others would like to know.. Tillerson has a LOT of explaining to do. The BS Trump Russia investigation has to STOP! The only evidence that has been produced is of DNC/MSM/HRC/Mueller colluding with Russia to produce fake evidence of Donald Trump colluding with Russia! The Mueller investigation has just caught themselves! It is getting innocent people killed!
