OM#G! Military Man Speaks Out About FEMA Death During Hurricane Harvey WATCH BEFORE ITS TAKEN DOWN!
This brave soldier tells it like it is in a no holds bar monolog
describing his personal account during hurricane Harvey. Listen as he
tells you how FEMA did nothing to help and in fact was doing something
else that is much more sinister...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment