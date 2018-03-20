KILL GRID: 5G Networks And Frequency Warfare

The MOST important thing we can do, behind exposing Hillary Clinton's
treason and bringing her to justice, is STOPPING the horrific 5G
networks rollout. It is nothing more than a total control kill grid,
"It's microwave radiation warfare", says researcher and activist Deborah
Tavares. Visit StopTheCrime.net to learn more, print our flyers and
shake your friends and neighbors awake with the horrible truth.
