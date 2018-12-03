Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Jim Willie 2018 Predictions







Jim Willie of Goldenjackass.com shares his predictions for 2018, Jim’s predictions cover what we can expect for bonds, gold and the US Dollar and much more. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:25 Jim Willie’s predictions for 2018 10:35 Death blow of the US Dollar 15:00 What happens to Gold and Silver 26:05 The transition and adjustment of world reserve currencies 33:05 Gold suppression and rise in the Swiss currency 36:05 Is Bitcoin a solution to the economic problems?









