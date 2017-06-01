Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

It Has Already Begun, The Central Bank Begins To Defend It's Actions

CEO from financial institutions will begin to resign. We had Cohn, Lloyd Blankfein and other will begin to resign. China is not looking to have a trade war with the US. There are many reports implicating that the Fed communicates with other banks and leaks the news a head of time. This is to prove that the central bank and the banking system is working together. 


















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
