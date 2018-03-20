“Deep State” Electronic Gulag Joins Obama-Clinton “Knife Fight” Against Trump
A very troubling new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today states that the American shadow government “Deep State”, this past week, sent a warning message to President Trump to not dare fire ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, with the former Obama-Clinton regime Attorney General Eric Holder grimly declaring “you want to rumble, let’s rumble…you want to have a knife fight…we’re gonna do it”—but that forces loyal to Trump ignored by firing McCabe just hours ago—and that was quickly retaliated against by the “Deep State” controlled Electronic Gulag whose member Facebook immediately extinguished one of Trump’s top 2020 presidential campaign sites
Posted by Bob Chapman
