Benjamin Fulford - End game for cabal as Nuremberg II tribunals loom
End game for cabal as Nuremberg II tribunals loom - Benjamin Fulford Weekly Update March 5th 2018
https://benjaminfulford.net/
The Khazarian mafia faction that has been trying to start World War III and kill 90% of humanity is now on its last legs, multiple sources agree. The clearest sign of this was an executive order and a 636-page annex issued on March 1 by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Defense that prepares the way for Nuremberg-style tribunals. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2018-amendments-manual-courts-martial-united-states/ https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=DOD-2017-OS-0032-0003
The essence of these orders was that all U.S. civilians shall be subject to military justice and that the military will be able to hire non-military legal experts to help with the upcoming tribunals, according to Pentagon sources. The following clause on page 2 of Annex 2 is of particular interest, in that it describes one exercise of military jurisdiction as: “A government temporarily governing the civil population within its territory or a portion of its territory through its military forces as necessity may require. (Martial law).”
Pentagon sources explain that, “Trump signed Executive Order 3/1 to amend the court martial manual to get civilian legal help and prepare the public for Nuremberg II military tribunals of the cabal before truth and reconciliation.” It appears that at least some mass murderers are not going to get away with just saying “sorry.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment